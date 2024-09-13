Arsenal man unlikely to go to Barcelona or Atletico Madrid next summer

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is out of contract next summer, and with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid open to incorporating a central midfielder of physical prowess in the closing stages of the market, it is no surprise to see them linked with the Ghanaian. However it seems unlikely that they will move for him.

Matteo Moretto has revealed exclusively to Football España that neither currently hold an interest in the Arsenal man. Partey left Atletico Madrid to join the Gunners four years ago in a €50m deal, but did not do so on the best of terms. Meanwhile Barcelona simply do not hold an interest in Partey at the time of writing.

Hansi Flick has Eric García in high consideration, and he will have more prominence soon. He could start vs. Girona. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 13, 2024

The Blaugrana may well be frisking the market for an economic central midfielder next summer, even if it is not Partey. While Marc Bernal will be back from injury next year, Barcelona will be forced to make a choice on the future of Frenkie de Jong, whose contract is up next summer.

‼️ Rubén Gómez, born in 2009, trains with the Atlético Madrid first team today again, and on the day of his 15th birthday.@SergioPicos8 pic.twitter.com/P4lUE7x3Ir — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile Los Rojiblancos were interested in recruiting another midfielder right until the very end of the window. However they ultimately they opted against making a rash move, despite a call to AC Milan about Ismael Bennacer on the final day of the window.