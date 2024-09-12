“We signed the wrong one” – Jude Bellingham teased by Carlo Ancelotti using younger brother Jobe

On Thursday, Jude Bellingham released the first video of a new series, titled “Out of the Floodlights”, on his new YouTube channel. This allowed never-before-seen footage to be shown of the 21-year-old during his debut season as a Real Madrid player.

Bellingham spoke as part of an interview throughout the video, and one hilarious anecdote he shared involved Carlo Ancelotti and Jobe (Bellingham), his younger brother. MD picked up the quotes.

“I remember one time when Jobe scored twice (for Sunderland). Ancelotti says ‘f***… we signed the wrong one… I’m going to bring him here.’ I said ‘where are you going to play him?’ Ancelotti said ‘in your position’ and then he started smirking.”

Coincidentally, Real Madrid have been linked with Jobe Bellingham in the past, although it’s unlikely that any move would be made anytime soon. Jude remains the only English player in Ancelotti’s squad, for the time being at least.