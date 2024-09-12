WATCH: Gavi sports huge grin as he returns to Barcelona training with teammates

Barcelona received good news on Thursday, as 20-year-old midfielder Gavi returned to training with his teammates for the first time since his gruesome knee injury. Gavi is a week shy of 10 months out from when he did the damage against Georgia on Spain duty.

Gavi has been reportedly working hard for the past 298 days to be back as soon as possible, and in recent weeks has been seen running at full speed with changes of direction too. His injury was an aneterior cruciate ligament tear with meniscus damage.

David Oduro and Abdul Aziz both still have to wait a few more weeks to receive the necessary permits to play for Barça Atlètic. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 12, 2024

The Blaugrana published a video on Thursday though confirming the news that had been reported earlier in the week, that Gavi was doing part of the training session with the group.

One big smile and one significant training session: Gavi is back. pic.twitter.com/FbiOptkQvo — Football España (@footballespana_) September 12, 2024

Ansu Fati was also present, and completed the whole training session with the group, as per MD. He could be back in the squad on Sunday, after nearly two months out. Gavi is still some way from returning, as the club do not want to take any risks with his fitness. Javi Miguel has reported that Gavi could get the green light from the medical staff in the next couple of weeks, but it will depend on Barcelona how quickly they want to bring him back into the fold.

It could well be November or late October before Gavi sees the pitch again, but undoubtedly it is a major and positive step, the magnitude of which is evident on Gavi’s face.