Valencia forward Rafa Mir asked alleged sexual assault victim not to report him because he was a footballer

Valencia forward Rafa Mir is under investigation after a sexual assault complaint was filed with the police two weekends ago. The 27-year-old has denied all charges, and maintains his innocence.

Various details of the case have emerged into the public domain, and Mir has been sanctioned financially by Valencia, forced to train alone for the next week, and will miss their next game against Atletico Madrid. According to Relevo, Mir was in contact with the alleged victim after the incident, asking how they were.

Mir then called the second girl involved in the incident, who has presented the same claim against Mir’s accomplice. Her testimony details that Mir said “he has a reputation, he is a public persona and that this could affect his career,” intimating that his status as a footballer should persuade the alleged victim not to present the complaint.

The striker had been asking whether the girl who did end up accusing him had presented a complaint to the police. The following day (Monday after the incidents on Saturday), Mir messaged the second girl asking ‘Hellooo, how are you? Are you better?’

It should be noted that Mir defends his innocence, but certainly the testimony in the complaint does not paint him in a good light. Valencia’s fine and sanctions were due to Mir breaking team protocol and curfew, for which teammate Pepelu has publicly criticised him, explaining that it was a mistake.