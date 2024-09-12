Three potential options identified to strengthen Barcelona’s midfield next summer

Barcelona were widely expected to add a central midfielder at the start of the summer, with Sergio Busquets absence still looming large last season. However they decided to trust youngsters Marc Bernal and Marc Casado in the holding role instead, but it does not mean that it is no longer a need.

The Blaugrana had limited resources this summer, with little in the way of major sales once again, electing to pursue Nico Williams and then sign Dani Olmo with what they could do. Targets Mikel Merino and Amadou Onana went to Arsenal and Aston Villa respectively, but Sport say that Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is still on their radar. The 29-year-old will be a free agent next summer, which perhaps makes him the most likely, if Bayern cannot renew him.

Another Bayern midfielder, Leon Goretzka, could also be on his way out. He has two years left on his deal, but with talks over a new deal at a stalemate, Bayern could decide to cash in next summer. Manager Hansi Flick knows both well, and would be happy to have them.

The other name mentioned is Fabian Ruiz. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder played a starring role for Spain at Euro 2024, but the arrival of Joao Neves in Paris could leave him on the outside looking in. Neves was PSG’s big money signing this summer, and Fabian does not have a guaranteed starting spot.

One potential obstacle is rivals Real Madrid, who are also looking at potentially adding a midfielder next summer, and have a good relationship with the ex-Real Betis playmaker, with the Ancelottis having coached him at Napoli.

It is also mentioned that Frenkie de Jong could be used as a bargaining chip – his contract is up in 2026, and the Dutchman is showing little interest in signing a new one so far. Bayern and PSG are two of the sides that have shown interest in de Jong in the past, with the Bavarians considering a move for him earlier this summer.

Fabian would no doubt be the most expensive of the three, but at 28, and the other two being 29, none will be cheap. Whatever contract Barcelona give them, they are unlikely to make too much of it back in a transfer fee, although in Kimmich’s case this would not be an issue. Marc Bernal will be back in action next season, but alongside Gavi, Pedri and Casado, it would be no surprise if they were keen to add some experience.