Surprising Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain swap deal proposed during summer transfer window

Barcelona were active during the final week of the summer transfer window, although they were unable to secure any new signings because of their financial woes. They did move on players, with Ilkay Gundogan and Mikayil Faye both leaving permanently, while loans for Clement Lenglet, Alex Valle and Vitor Roque were also sorted.

Eric Garcia was one of the players linked with leaving Barcelona during the summer, but in the end, he has stayed. Girona were after him for the vast majority of the transfer window, while it has also emerged that Paris Saint-Germain could have signed him.

As reported by Catalunya Radio show “El club de la mitjanit”, super-agent Jorge Mendes had proposed a swap deal involving Eric. In it, Barcelona would receive Danilo Pereira, with the young defender going in the opposite direction. However, it did not materialise.

If this was proposed to Barcelona, there’s a high chance that it was they that rejected this. Simply put, this would have been an awful deal for the Catalans, and keeping Eric is much more beneficial.