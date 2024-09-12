Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu chosen as best stadium in world football for 2024

Real Madrid have been the best in several categories in 2024 so far. They picked up titles in the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup, and another honour has now been bestowed upon them.

As reported by Relevo, the World Football Summit has decided that the Santiago Bernabeu is their best stadium for 2024. The iconic arena, which has been undergoing renovations over the last few years, has been recognised for its “innovative” features and the “ambitious vision redefining the landscape of sports stadiums, and the cultural and economic fabric of Madrid”. The award will be received by Real Madrid next week.

The Bernabeu has been a major hit since it was renovated. It’s now a multi-purpose arena, with concerts having been held there over the summer. Real Madrid have maximised its use to great effect, and they have been raking in the financial benefit of this over the past 12 months.