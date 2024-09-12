Real Madrid starlet agrees new three-year contract with €50m release clause

Joan Martinez was one of the revelations of pre-season for Real Madrid, but days before the 2024-25 campaign was due to start, the 17-year-old defender suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. He has since undergone successful surgery, and the long road to recovery has now begun.

Real Madrid officials have very high hopes for Martinez, who would have been included in the first team had he not suffered the injury. Preparations are already being made to have him available to Carlo Ancelotti in the future, and as a reward for his pre-season form, a new contract has been discussed.

According to The Athletic, an agreement in principle has now been reached between Real Madrid and Martinez. The teenager is to sign a new three-year contract, which would also extend an option to extend by an additional 12 months. His release clause would also rise to €50m.

Real Madrid will be desperate for Martinez to not be overly affected by his ACL injury, and he will be afforded the opportunity to continue his impressive development upon his return.