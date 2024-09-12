Real Madrid release new video attacking referees set to take charge of Real Sociedad showdown

In the last few years, Real Madrid have become known for their infamous referee scrutiny videos. Real Madrid TV often highlights the “errors” of officials in charge of Los Blancos’ upcoming matches, and the latest video has now been published ahead of Saturday’s trip to Real Sociedad.

As per Marca, RMTV have released the video on Juan Martinez Munuera, who will be the on-field referee, and Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, the VAR official. One of the incidents highlighted in regards to the former was his supposed inability to stop Real Madrid’s match against Osasuna last season after Vinicius was subjected to alleged racist abuse from the stands.

For Hernandez Hernandez, one of his “mistakes” highlighted was a decision not to allow Real Madrid to re-take a penalty against Mallorca during the 2022-23 season.

During last season, Real Madrid were reported to the Spanish Football Federation over these videos, although as things stand, they do not intend to stop releasing them anytime soon.