Paris Saint-Germain ordered to pay €55m to Kylian Mbappe

Over the last few months, Kylian Mbappe has been locked in a bitter dispute with Paris Saint-Germain, whom he officially left at the end of June. Specifically, the 25-year-old has been demanding unpaid wages and bonuses owed to him by the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

On Wednesday, Mbappe’s camp decided against entering into mediation with PSG, despite Ligue 1 requesting the session to take place. 24 hours later, the matter could now be over.

As reported by Diario AS, the LFP’s Legal Commission has ruled in favour of Mbappe, meaning that PSG must pay him €55m in unpaid wages and bonuses.

PSG can appeal the decision, and based on a statement released on Thursday, it appears that they will issue a challenge. Mbappe’s legal team will be handling the matter, thus allowing the French attacker to continuing focusing on his first few months as a Real Madrid player, which have been mixed in these early stages.