Nico Williams’ agent explains Barcelona snub – “He wanted to…”

Nico Williams was heavily linked with a transfer all summer long, but in the end, nothing materialised. Barcelona pushed hardest for him, and there are also strong interest from the Premier League, but ultimately, he has remained at Athletic Club.

Williams’ agents, Felix Tainta and Juan Oyaga, recently spoke to Cadena SER (via Diario AS) on the 22-year-old’s summer of speculation, and why he ended up staying on at Los Leones.

“The lad has had an incredible year and has endorsed it, for me, by being the best player in the European Championship. Logically we have had a lot of movement, many trips and happiness. It compresses in a very short time, and at the end of the market we are somewhat stressed.

“The boy has decided to continue, he wanted to continue for another year and to work, advise him. He has decided to want to continue and there has been no domino effect.”

It would be of no surprise if another transfer saga involving Williams picked up in 2025. For now, Athletic Club will enjoy his services for the 2024-25 season.