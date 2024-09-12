Lionel Messi back in Barcelona? Spotify Camp Nou emerges as candidate to host Finalissima

FIFA have been struggling to find the right date for the next instalment of La Finalissima, which will take place between Euro 2024 winners Spain and Copa America 2024 champions Argentina. It’s now expected that the match will be held in March 2026 because of fixture congestion in 2025, when it was supposed to take place.

In terms of a venue, South America will not play host despite the previous instalment being in Europe. It could end up being played here for the second successive time, and more specifically, Spain could end up having home advantage.

According to Argentine journalist German Carrara (via MD), Barcelona have proposed that the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou host the showpiece event when it does take place.

If FIFA were to grant approval for this, it could allow Lionel Messi to play at his spiritual home for one final time. It could also be that the eagerly-anticipated duel between the Argentine and Lamine Yamal takes place in Barcelona, which would be a sight to behold.