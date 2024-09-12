La Liga star feature serious injury from challenge by Real Madrid’s Endrick Felipe

Paraguay defeated Brazil earlier this week in their 2026 World Cup qualifier, but it was not a perfect evening for the South Americans. During the latter stages of the first half, defender Omar Alderete was on the end of a strong challenge from Endrick Felipe, which caused him to be stretchered off the pitch in tears.

It is a knee injury that Alderete has suffered, and in the coming days, he will undergo tests with Getafe’s medical team to determine how serious it is. As he told ABC Cardinal (via Diario AS), he is desperately hoping for good news.

“It was a very strong blow, and now I have to get tests. Hopefully it is not a break (of the anterior cruciate ligament).”

It’s already been a tough start to the season for Getafe, and Jose Bordalas has limited options to choose from because of squad registration issues. Bearing this in mind, there will be prayers aplenty that Alderete has not seriously injured his knee.