La Liga announce 2024-25 salary limits: Barcelona up by 57%, Real Madrid increase, Sevilla and Espanyol down

La Liga have announced their salary limits for the 2024-25 season, updating the amount of money that clubs can spend without La Liga imposing further spending limits on clubs. Barcelona are naturally the headline act, with a salary limit that is €156m above what they started last season. It is important to note that the limits only denote what the clubs are allowed to spend before restrictions on what they can use to register players.

There are a total of nine clubs over their salary limit between La Liga and Segunda, including Sevilla and Espanyol. Los Nervionenses have a limit of just €2.5m, while Espanyol’s is a little under €9m. They are by far the lowest, denoting that they were well in excess of their salary limit the previous season.

Real Madrid continue to have nearly double the salary limit of their closest competitor, in this case Barcelona, with a salary limit that again increased from last season. Their salary limit rose from €493m to €755m, which denotes the change from the start of the transfer window, but in reality, it is up from €727m last season.

Barcelona’s limit is now at €426m, up from €270m last season, and €200m in January. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid are still by a distance the third force in Spain, with a salary limit of €310m. This is an increase of €14m from the previous year.

Below the big three, Real Sociedad and Villarreal are well ahead of the rest of the chasing pack, where their salary limits are €159m and €135m respectively. Real Betis follow with €109m, Athletic are at €100m and Girona have reach €94m, increasing their salary limit fby close to half with the money they will gain from the Champions League, which was just €51m last season.

At the other end of the table, but above Sevilla and Espanyol, Leganes are the lowest at €37m, and Alaves narrowly above €38.6m. In ascending order, there is little difference between Getafe, Las Palmas, Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano. RCD Mallorca and Osasuna are at €59m and €52m respectively, but above lie Valencia at €75m and Celta Vigo at €77.5m, both of which are down on last season’s figures for September.

The limits have increased by €645m from the start of the transfer window to the end, to a total of €2.608b. La Liga note that the total spend is €544m, and the total income from the window is €535m, although this does not take into account free transfers and their cost, such as that of Kylian Mbappe.