Jude Bellingham transfer fee rises on the back of spectacular debut season at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham had a dream start to his Real Madrid career last season. The 21-year-old sensation helped himself to three titles in his debut campaign, which includes his first successes in La Liga and the Champions League, as well as the Spanish Super Cup – his first honour.

These titles have been “costly” for Real Madrid, who have had to pay add-ons in the deal they agreed with Borussia Dortmund last summer for Bellingham. The initial price was €103m, but as per MD, €10m in variables have been paid out because of the successes in La Liga and the Champions League.

That takes the total price up to €113m – and it could increase further. If Bellingham were to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, for which he is one of the three favourites alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodri Hernandez, Dortmund would be owed more money by Real Madrid, although it is not known how much exactly it would be.