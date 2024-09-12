Jude Bellingham among three Real Madrid players to recover from injury ahead of trip to Real Sociedad

It’s not been a great start to the season for Real Madrid, whose task has been made harder with regular injury problems. However, there does appear to be light at the end of the tunnel, and it is closer than expected.

Eder Militao returned to training earlier in the week, and he is expected to start against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Diario AS have confirmed more good news for Carlo Ancelotti, as Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni came through training unscathed on Thursday – barring any complications, both will be included in the matchday squad for the trip to Donostia-San Sebastian.

However, neither player would be in line to start against La Real, with the likelihood being that Real Madrid go forward with Luka Modric and Federico Valverde as their main midfield options.

The returns of Bellingham and Tchouameni could not come at a better time for Real Madrid, who have few to choose from in midfield because of these aforementioned injury woes. Both players may not start at Reale Arena, but they should be in contention for next week’s Champions League opener.