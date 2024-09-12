Joan Laporta managerial alternative at Barcelona agrees fresh contract at current club

Barcelona are delighted with German manager Hansi Flick so far, who has started off with a 100% record. Yet it is no secret that he was one of several names that were considered for the job, amid doubts he could translate his work in Germany to La Liga.

Laporta’s dream signing was said to be Jurgen Klopp, but he announced his retirement. Fellow Germans Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann were other names that Barcelona considered, as was then Barca Atletic coach Rafael Marquez. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta was also rumoured to be to Barcelona’s liking even before Xavi Hernandez announced his decision to leave last January too.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Mikel Arteta agrees new three-year contract as Arsenal manager. 42yo Spaniard was into final 12 months of previous deal but any uncertainty now removed – fresh terms run until 2027. Huge boost for #AFC before north London derby @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/DbLHtFQpEx — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 12, 2024

Arteta publicly denied any links to anywhere that wasn’t Arsenal, and as per The Athletic, he has backed up his words. The Basque manager has agreed a new three-year deal with the Gunners, with his current contract expiring next summer.

Barcelona have the option to terminate Robert Lewandowski's deal if he doesn't play 55% of the games this season, but this is a very unlikely scenario. @sanantheone — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 12, 2024

The Blaugrana are not looking currently, but if Arteta continues to compete at the top of the Premier League, then admiring glances are likely to be flashed his way whenever they do need a new coach. Arteta spent time at La Masia, and learnt his trade under Pep Guardiola. In addition, if Arteta decides to leave English football, Barcelona would automatically be one of the top destinations.