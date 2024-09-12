Joan Laporta considers Bayern Munich superstar to be dream signing for Barcelona

Barcelona are going in the right direction both on and off the pitch. In regards to the latter, their salary cap was recently doubled – this is testament to the positive work that has been done behind the scenes at Can Barca, and there is a hope that they could soon return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.

There is a desperation for this to happen by next summer, which would allow signings to be made much easier than previous transfer windows. If they are able to make it back to the 1:1, there could be a major signing or two made in 2025.

One of the players that could be sought is Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala. According to Sport, Barcelona president Joan Laporta considers the Germany playmaker to be a dream signing, and given that his current deal expires in 2026, he could be available for a reduced fee in 2025 if no new deal is signed during this season.

There’s no doubt that Musiala is a top player, but he’s not a necessity for Barcelona. In attacking midfield, they already have quality options in Dani Olmo, Pedri and Fermin Lopez, so other areas should be targeted first.