Inside Barcelona captain decisions: Veteran’s tricky relationship in dressing room, 21-year-old seen as leader

Barcelona raised the odd eyebrow in August when they selected five players as part of their leadership group to be captains of the side, led by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Several more were raised at the absence of Robert Lewandowski from that group.

The Polish veteran has been criticised in the past for his berating of young players, and The Athletic confirm that his ‘up and down’ relationship with the dressing room was part of the reason he was not included as a captain. They also recount that former manager Xavi Hernandez felt he was a poor influence on the youngsters.

Meanwhile the presence of Raphinha also took some by surprise given he has not been a guaranteed starter, but they say his handling of the fact that Lamine Yamal has taken his preferred position demonstrated his collective mentality. Ter Stegen was an obvious choice as the longest-serving Barcelona player by five years, and a help to the young players too.

Ronald Araujo has demonstrated his leadership qualities on the pitch, while Frenkie de Jong is frequently spoken highly of by his teammates, despite his declining public image at Can Barca. Pedri was the second addition to the group alongside Raphinha, and despite being just 21 years of age, he is seen as a ‘big brother figure’ to some of the youngsters, particularly Gavi. He calmness is also appreciated by the group.

It is not the first time that Lewandowski’s attitude has been called into question since his second season in Catalonia. Reportedly Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was not impressed with Lewandowski, who he knew him from their time together at Borussia Dortmund. Xavi’s desire to move Lewandowski also played a part in his exit, theorise some.