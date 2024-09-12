“I would like to play with him every week” – Lamine Yamal on prospect of Nico Williams joining Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is already one of the most well-renowned footballers on the planet, despite having only turned 17 in July. His performances on the pitch have been spectacular in the last 12 months, and the scary thing is that he will only continue to get better and better as the years go on.

Jorge Mendes proposed a swap deal involving Eric García and Danilo Pereira during the final days of the transfer window. @ClubMitjanit — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 12, 2024

He’s also become an incredibly popular figure – not only in Spain, but across the world. On Thursday, he was the special guest on popular show “El Hormiguero” (via MD), where he spoke on various topics. One of which was his love for Barcelona, whom he has no intention of ever leaving.

“I don’t want Barcelona to receive €120m because that would mean that I have to leave. I hope I can never leave, I want to become a club legend.”

Lamine Yamal also spoke on close friend Nico Williams, whom he was playing with once again during the international break. He admitted over the summer that he wants the 22-year-old at Barcelona, and he has now re-iterated that belief.

“I would like to play with him every week- hopefully anyway, but he is now at Athletic.”

Lamine Yamal may well get his wish with Williams in 2025, as Barcelona are expected to make an effort to sign him once again. However, it is far from certain that the pair will be able to link up at club level.