Former Celta Vigo captain found guilty of sexual abuse following incident with Espanyol mascot

Earlier this year, it was reported by Hugo Mallo was being investigation after an accusation of sexual abuse was made against him. The former Celta Vigo captain was alleged to have touched the breast of a woman acting as one of Espanyol’s mascots during a La Liga match between the two clubs in 2019.

It turned into a court matter a few months ago, and a verdict has now been reached. As per Diario AS, Mallo has been found guilty of sexual abuse by Salvador Roig Tejedor, the presiding judge in the case.

“It is proven that the defendant Mr. Hugo Mallo Novegil, at about 8:30 p.m. on April 24, 2019, being this player and captain of Real Club Celta de Vigo, on the occasion of the match between Real Club Deportivo Espanyol and Real Club Celta de Vigo, at the time of greeting both the members of the opposing team and the two people who characterise the mascots of Espanyol, these being a parakeet and a parakeet, when they reached the height of ‘Ana’, disguised as a parakeet, the defendant, with the intention of satisfying her libidinous mood and undermining her sexual indemnity, put his hands under her disguise and touched her breasts, being forced ‘Ana’ to step back and push the defendant away with her right hand.”

A 20-month financial penalty has been handed out to Mallo, who now plays for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki. The 33-year-old has strongly denied the accusations, and he has already announced his intention to appeal.