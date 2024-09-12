Boca Juniors in talks to sign World Cup winner from Villarreal

It has been an incredibly frustrating 12 months for Juan Foyth. Last season, he made only 16 appearances because of a serious shoulder injury, and his problems have continued into the current campaign.

Foyth picked up another injury during pre-season, which has meant that he will be out of action for another month. In the meantime, speculation has picked up in regards to a possible move away from La Ceramica.

As per Fernando Czyz (via Mundo Albiceleste), Boca Juniors are keen on signing Foyth, and talks have already taken place with Villarreal. The Argentine giants want to have the 26-year-old signed by next summer, when they will be taking part in the 2025 Club World Cup.

It would be a major surprise if Villarreal allowed a deal to take place. It was only last summer that they were demanding €60m from Barcelona for Foyth, and although he may have had injury woes since then, his prominence at the club will not have decreased by much. As such, Boca would surely stand little chance of getting their man.