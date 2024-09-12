Barcelona Girona

Barcelona star to miss Girona showdown as Hansi Flick makes definitive decision

Slowly but surely, Barcelona are starting to get their injured stars back. There is hope that Frenkie de Jong and Gavi could return by the end of the month, but first in line is Ansu Fati, who has been out since July with a foot injury.

Hansi Flick has been very keen to have Fati back as soon as possible, having shown very encouraging signs during pre-season. He was projected to be back for Sunday’s trip to Montilivi for the Catalan derby against Girona, but now, the 21-year-old attacker is set to miss out.

As per MD, Flick has decided that he does not want to risk Fati at the weekend, given that he has yet to complete a full training session with the group. Because of this, he will now not be considered for selection.

Barcelona are hoping to have Fati resume full training in the coming days, which would allow him to be available for their Champions League opener against Monaco next week.

Ansu Fati Barcelona Girona Hansi Flick

