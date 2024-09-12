Barcelona identify fixture for Gavi’s return to action

Thursday has been a momentous day for Barcelona and Gavi, who made his return to training after 10 months out with a knee injury. The 20-year-old did part of the training session with the group, as he aims to build up sharpness ahead of making his comeback on the pitch.

Gavi’s return comes at an excellent time for Barcelona, who only have three defensive midfield options (Marc Casado, Pedri and Eric Garcia) because of various injury problems. Hansi Flick will hope to increase that number in the near future.

According to Javi Miguel, Barcelona are hoping to have received the medical green light for Gavi in 15 days’ time. If they do, his first match back would be against Osasuna at El Sadar, set for the 28th of September.

Despite this, Barcelona are taking no chances with Gavi. Even the slightest setback will be managed with extreme caution, so it’s not a given that he will be back in action by the end of September. Nevertheless, his return is edging ever closer.