Arsenal, Liverpool given little hope of signing Real Madrid superstar

Aurelien Tchouameni signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, and despite an underwhelming first season at the club, he has gradually grown into becoming a key player for Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has also been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League, particularly in the last 12 months.

Recent reports have stated that Arsenal and Liverpool want to sign Tchouameni in 2025. French football expert Jonathan Johnson has spoken to CaughtOffside, and he stated his belief that the 24-year-old is going nowhere anytime soon.

“Aurelien Tchouameni remains an interesting profile to a lot of top clubs despite moving to Real Madrid. We’ve seen a few times now when he’s been in and out of the team that there have been rumours linking him with other clubs, not just Liverpool and Arsenal, but a handful of others as well.

“Overall I do think he remains an important player for them, and I think the player himself will continue to be happy as long as he’s getting regular minutes. Still, I do wonder if, long-term, there will still be a guaranteed starting XI role and once that becomes clear it might be that we’ll see Tchouameni being more willing to consider his future.

“At the moment he is an important player for Ancelotti, but how that looks once all his competitors in his position are fully fit and available, we’ll have to wait and see. For this season, it would be a big surprise to see Tchouameni leaving Real Madrid, but from next summer onwards, a lot will depend on how confident he still is of keeping his place in the team, particularly when Eduardo Camavinga is back and available in midfield again.”