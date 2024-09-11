Williams brothers generate doubts at Athletic Club ahead of La Liga return

Athletic Club mark their return to La Liga action on Sunday. Ernesto Valverde’s side visit Las Palmas with the intention of bouncing back from the late defeat to Atletico Madrid pre-international break.

It’s not been an easy start to the season for Los Leones, who only have four points from four matches. A victory in Gran Canaria could kick-start their campaign, although they could be without a couple of big-hitters for the trip.

As per ED, neither Nico nor Inaki Williams trained with their teammates on Wednesday. Both were on international duty, with Spain and Ghana respectively, over the last 10 days, although they had been expected to make their returns. On the other hand, Dani Vivian did feature following his stint with La Roja.

It’s likely that it is a case of load management for the Williams brothers. Athletic Club are probably unconcerned by their absence, and at this stage, they should be available to face Las Palmas.