Vinicius Junior explains why is form for Brazil is so much worse than for Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Junior is on his way back to the Spanish capital under a cloud after the Selecao suffered another damaging defeat against Paraguay. It was the first time Los Rojiblancos had beaten Brazil in 16 years, and leaves Brazil with just thee wins from their opening eight games, and four defeats.

Once again, Vinicius was heavily criticised by the Brazilian press, as he failed to translate his form from club football to the international stage. He showed face after the match though, speaking to the press.

“We want to reverse this situation in Brazil at all costs. Let everyone go home now and think to immediately reflect on what we have to improve, what we have to do to play well again.”

Brazil's crisis continued on Tuesday night, with a defeat to Paraguay 16 years after their last. Coach Dorival Junior told the press they would be in the World Cup final in 2026 this week, but just a point separates them from the non-qualifying spots.pic.twitter.com/tGXHuC4uhh — Football España (@footballespana_) September 11, 2024

“We can’t come here, lose those points and play the way we played.”

Vinicius has just five goals and five assists in his 35 caps for his national side, a rate that pales in comparison to his club record these days. He was asked rather bluntly why his form in Europe is so different to his game in Brazil.

“In Europe, the ball runs faster on the pitch, we have to adapt to play in the best way to win games. By winning, we will have more peace of mind to play differently,” he remarked in the mix zone, as reported by Marca.

¡Posiciones tras la Fecha 8 de las #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! ✍️ Posições após a Rodada 8 das #EliminatoriasSudamericanas! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/KhoOKD1emj — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 11, 2024

Brazil do at least have a more generous pair of clashes coming up in their next international break, with Chile and Peru both propping up the table at the bottom. There will be little in the way of rest for Vinicius on his return though, as he will be almost straight back into the action on Saturday night against Real Sociedad.