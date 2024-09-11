Sergio Ramos made to wait for return to football as Brazilian adventure breaks down

On the 30th of June, Sergio Ramos opted to leave Sevilla for the second time in his career. Since then, he has been searching for a new club, with the expectation that he will continue his career outside of Europe.

There have been continuous links with the MLS and Saudi Arabia, but so far, nothing has materialised. Ramos and his representatives continue to work on opportunities, and one that had emerged in recent weeks was in Brazil.

Botafogo have shown interest in Ramos, and talks have taken place in the last week. However, ED say that a deal has broken down as the Brazilian side are unwilling to match the demands set by the former Real Madrid central defender.

Botafogo are not the first Brazilian club to reject Ramos, as he was also turned away from Vasco de Gama and Flamengo. Corinthians have considered a proposal, but it would be unlikely to be accepted. As a result, the wait will go on for a return to football.