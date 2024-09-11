Real Sociedad heavyweight makes miracle recovery ahead of Real Madrid clash

During Spain’s goalless draw against Serbia in Belgrade last Thursday, Mikel Oyarzabal suffered a serious sprained ankle. It caused him to leave La Roja’s camp immediately, thus missing the second match of the international break against Switzerland.

Oyarzabal returned to Donostia-San Sebastian for medical examinations, which would allow a recovery timeline to be established. It appeared certain that he will miss Saturday’s hosting of Real Madrid at the very least, although he could even be available for that one at Reale Arena.

According to Marca, Oyarzabal was in training on Wednesday, six days after suffering the injury to his ankle. All being well, he could even be included in Saturday’s matchday squad.

Imanol Alguacil will be desperate to have Oyarzabal available, given that he lost two first team regulars in Hamari Traore and Brais Mendez to injury just before the international break. It remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad will have their captain at the ready for MD5.