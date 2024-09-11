Real Madrid to get central defender back from injury for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid’s injury panic over the international break has calmed somewhat compared to where it was this time last week, and it looks like none of their players will miss game time due to their international duties. Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy all picked up injuries in quick succession, but only the Brazilian’s muscle strain was sustained on international duty.

Mendy and Tchouameni returned to Madrid after attending the French national team camp where their injuries were assessed. Mendy looks as if he will be fit, again this weekend, while Tchouameni is set to be a tighter call. However Militao returned to group training on Wednesday having flown home from Brazil on Friday, and as per Marca, will be fully fit for their clash against Real Sociedad this weekend.

There had been fears that Carlo Ancelotti would be forced to turn to Jesus Vallejo, yet to play this season or Castilla product Raul Asencio, and he could still take precautions, but it appears the Brazilian will be available. With David Alaba still out, Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Tchouameni are the options that Ancelotti has shown he trusts in the past.