Real Madrid President Florentino Perez frustrated with Vinicius Junior comments, Rodrygo Goes interviews

It is no surprise that Vinicius Junior‘s comments about the World Cup in 2030 potentially being taken away from Spain if they do not manage to improve their racism record ahead of the tournament. Least of all at Real Madrid.

Veteran Dani Carvajal said that he was with his teammate on racism until the end, but that he did not agree with his colleagues comments on the World Cup. Meanwhile Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida falsely accused Vinicius of saying that Spain and Madrid were racist.

According to Sport, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is amongst those in the hierarchy that are not happy with his comments and increasingly irritated by his attitude. Not least because Perez is planning to host the showpiece event that is the World Cup final at the Santiago Bernabeu. The last thing he wants to see is that taken away.

It has already been reported that Los Blancos are increasingly willing to consider the idea of selling Vinicius due to his public image, and the report goes on to detail that the tendency of both Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes to give interviews during international breaks is also starting to grate at Valdebebas. Neither tend to speak much publicly on Spanish soil, but tend to dominate the headlines when they leave for Brazil duty, and indeed, both have done so over the past week.