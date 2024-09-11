Real Madrid keen on world class Arsenal star, deal would likely cost in excess of €120m

During the summer, Real Madrid missed out on the signing of Leny Yoro, as the teenage centre-back ended up joining Manchester United after Los Blancos failed to match the offer sent to Lille. In the end, this meant that no central defender arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving Carlo Ancelotti short of options.

A new signing could arrive next summer, if deemed necessary. Real Madrid do only have Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba as called-upon options, so it would not be a total surprise if an addition was sought.

If that does happen, CaughtOffside say that Arsenal’s William Saliba could be an option. Real Madrid appreciate the Frenchman, who is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world.

However, it would not be easy for Real Madrid to sign Saliba, if they do make a move. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keen, but the biggest sticking point would be Arsenal demanding in excess of €120m for a sale to happen.