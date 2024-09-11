Real Madrid close close training ground stadium due to fungus

Real Madrid have had to alter their plans for the coming weeks at Valdebebas, as their grass has become a serious concern. The poor state of the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, their main pitch at their training facilities has been closed as a measure to protect it.

Los Blancos are trying to put the grass through a process of recovery, and thus have decided not to allow anyone onto the pitch. Marca say that Real Madrid’s under-19 side and Castilla teams have had to alter their schedule, and change to other training pitches, the latter facing Betis Deportivo on the 15th of September.

They are hoping it will be a matter of weeks before the problem is solved. Real Madrid Femenino are due to face Sporting CP at the di Stefano on the 26th of September, and that is still set to go ahead. However any delays will cause Las Blancas to seek an alterative.

Real Madrid are the only side of Spain’s big three never to have used their main stadium to host a women’s match, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both having had good results when doing so. There is little suggestion that this is an option though.