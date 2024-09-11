Real Madrid again linked with teenage Brazilian defender with €100m release clause

Real Madrid have shopped in the Brazilian market more than in any other country in recent years, with the latest to arrive Endrick Felipe. Their next recruit could be one of his former teammates.

For a second time, Los Blancos have been linked to 18-year-old central defender Vitor Reis, this time by Sport. Reis has won a place in the Palmeiras starting XI this season, one of the best in Latin America, making 25 appearances and scoring twice. Of those matches, 23 of them were starts.

The Catalan paper note that his tactical intelligence, technique on the ball and pace have attracted the eyes of Head Scout Juni Calafat. However he does have a €100m release clause already, and as Los Blancos showed in their pursuit of Leny Yoro, they will only bid what they believe a player is worse in spite of competition.

Real Madrid have shown in recent years that they are able to dominate the Brazilian market, and will no doubt be favourites for his signature. All the same, they will not be alone in their pursuit, with Arsenal and Liverpool sending scouts to watch Reis too. His contract also runs until 2028, meaning Palmeiras will be in no hurry to make a sale.