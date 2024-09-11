Real Betis announce new four-year deal for versatile attacker

Aitor Ruibal has had an interesting start to the 2024-25 season. Because of the lack of attacking options available to Manuel Pellegrini, he has started four of Real Betis’ five matches as a striker, despite having mainly played as a right-back during the previous campaign.

Ruibal, 28, has been with Betis since 2016, and he is loved by supporters for his commitment to the cause. That will be continuing for the next four years at least, with Los Verdiblancos announcing his new contract on Wednesday.

📣 OFICIAL | Aitor Ruibal renueva con el #RealBetis hasta 2028 ☺️👏 ¡Muchas felicidades, @aRuibal9! 🙌 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) September 11, 2024

Renewing Ruibal is a no-brainer for Betis. He is a very good depth option at the very least, and his versatility will be needed going forward – and especially this season. It will be interesting to see whether he plays once Vitor Roque or Cedric Bakambu are up to speed and able to start matches – as things stand, they will be the main two strikers at the disposal of Pellegrini.