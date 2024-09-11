Miguel Gutierrez hits out at Girona critics – “We knew we were not bad as people said”

Girona are currently preparing for a mouth-watering Catalan derby against Barcelona this weekend. Michel Sanchez’s side did the double over their local rivals last season, and they will hope to replicate the victory they picked up at Montilivi in May.

Girona go into the match in good form, having won their last two matches (vs Osasuna and Sevilla). Those victories were much needed after only one point from six in their opening two fixtures: draw at Real Betis, defeat away to Atletico Madrid.

Criticism arrived on their doorstep after the games against Betis and Atleti, but for defender Miguel Gutierrez, it was unwarranted – he made that clear during an interview with GOL (via Sport).

“In the dressing room, we knew that we were not bad as people said. It was also two stadiums where we did not take the three points last season. It was one point out of six, but we knew that we were doing things well. Perhaps we needed to improve some things, but I think the team is connecting, between players and coaching staff, and that we have a great team.”

Girona can silence any remaining critics on Sunday when they host Barcelona, with the intention being to end Hansi Flick’s side’s 100% start to the season.