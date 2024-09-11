Julian Alvarez to be dropped by Diego Simeone following underwhelming start to Atletico Madrid career

Atletico Madrid supporters were extremely excited when it was announced that Julian Alvarez would be joining from Manchester City. The 24-year-old has been seen as a major coup, although his start to life at the Metropolitano has not been great.

Alvarez has featured in all four of Atleti’s matches in La Liga, and he has started the last three. However, he has been unable to contribute a goal or assist in any fixture, and he is now expected to drop out of the starting line-up.

As per Marca, Diego Simeone is expected to go with Angel Correa alongside Antoine Griezmann when Atleti host Valencia this weekend. The former came off the bench to score the winner against Athletic Club 10 days ago, and his reward will be a place in the line-up.

Despite his underwhelming start, Atletico Madrid will be calm about Alvarez. There’s little doubt that he will come good once his adaptation to Spanish football is complete.