Juan Bernat excited to return to La Liga with Villarreal – “For several years I wanted to come back”

10 years after leaving Valencia, Juan Bernat has returned to La Liga. The 31-year-old left-back joined Villarreal on a season-long loan during the final days of the summer transfer window, and he is eager to impress upon coming back to Spanish football.

Bernat was presented by Villarreal on Wednesday, and at his unveiling, he spoke of his excitement at returning to La Liga with the Yellow Submarine (via Diario AS).

“I’m very grateful to Villarreal for giving me this opportunity. It was easy, I just knew about the interest, I didn’t even think about it. It’s an honour to be in this team.

“I think Villarreal is a great club. For several years I wanted to come back to Spain and be able to enjoy the league of my country. This club is ideal for me to continue developing my career and, in addition, to contribute things to the team.”

Bernat’s arrival means that Villarreal now have three top-level left-backs, with Sergi Cardona and Alfonso Pedraza being the other two. He spoke on the upcoming competition.

“The competition is good. We are used to having very competitive teammates in important clubs. What we have to do is work, be competitive and make things difficult for the coach. I’m versatile – there are three left-backs, but I can play inside and so can my teammates.”