Jose Mourinho predicts “fantastic future” for Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid have been credited for their signing policy of the last few years, which has involved younger, less established players were sought. The likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao are among the players to have become world class during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu, delivering on the potential that caused Los Blancos to spend big on them at an early age.

Jose Mourinho is the latest to applaud his former club for their business in the transfer market, as per MD.

“The biggest club in the world can only have the best players in the world. Real Madrid are doing an incredible job of getting the best young players in the world. Vinicius and Rodrygo were signed when they were children, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler when they were very young, and now Endrick.”

Mourinho spoke specifically on Guler – natural considering that he is the current manager of Fenerbahce, the teenager’s former club. He expects Guler to have a very, very bright future.

“Character is very important to play for Real Madrid, and Arda Guler shows great personality and great quality. Carlo Ancelotti is a great coach to learn from. Arda is heading towards a fantastic future.”

Image via Odd ANDERSEN / AFP