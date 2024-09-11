Barcelona

Ghanian youngster intends to achieve Champions League dream with Barcelona

Earlier this week, Barcelona unveiled three new signings that will be featuring for Barca Atletic this season. One of those is David Oduro, who joined the club last month from Ghanian side Accra Lions.

In an interview with Sporty TV (via Sport), Oduro spoke of his pride at making the move to Catalonia.

“I’m very, very happy because getting this opportunity is not very easy, especially for Ghanaians. It’s historic for my country, coming directly from here to Barcelona is great news for Ghana.”

Oduro, who admitted that his idol is fellow left-back Alejandro Balde, who revealed the dreams that he has set himself to be achieved during his time as a Barcelona player.

“I have to work very hard to be able to move to the first team, my goal is to play in the Champions League and then reach the Ghana national team. I will be very patient, I have been for all this time.”

