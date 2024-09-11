Gavi optimistic of making Barcelona return soon

It’s been 10 months since Gavi suffered a serious knee injury whilst playing for Spain. The 19-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus, and his recovery period had been set at one year.

That would mean that he makes his comeback in November, although it could be sooner. It was reported earlier this week that Gavi is set to return to light training in the coming days, making a monumental step in his recovery. He himself is optimistic of re-appearing soon, as reported by Marca.

Up until now, Gavi has managed his recovery well. He has suffered no setbacks, which is why there is optimism. However, Barcelona are determined to take no risks, and they will continue using extreme caution. Because of this, there is still no date for his long-awaited return to the pitch.

There’s no doubt that Barcelona have missed Gavi, and his return will be euphoric when it happens. However, it is undoubtedly the right approach to take things slow, as another injury would be damaging.