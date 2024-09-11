Failure to meet wage demands led to Atletico Madrid’s inability to sign Serie A midfielder

During the final few days of the summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid were on the hunt for a new midfielder. Conor Gallagher had already been signed, but an upgrade on Thomas Lemar had been wanted – unfortunately, it did not come off.

Ismael Bennacer was one of the player that Atleti were interested in, and according to Sky Sport Italia (via MD), a deal was discussed with AC Milan. However, terms could not be agreed upon, which meant that the Algerian international did not end up at the Metropolitano.

Specifically, Atleti were not willing to cover Bennacer’s full wages, which was the demand set out by Milan for a loan. A transfer would also have been accepted, but this was not an option for Los Colchoneros, likely because of their financial restrictions after a busy summer that saw several big-money signings made.

Pablo Barrios’ recent injury could have Atletico Madrid regretting their inability to sign Bennacer. In the coming weeks, it will be known how much of an effect it will have.