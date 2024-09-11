Fabrizio Romano gives update on 21-year-old linked to Manchester United and Real Madrid

Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez impressed when he came into the side last season, replacing an injured Jesus Navas as winter approached. The 21-year-old is still managing to get game time this campaign despite having two World Cup-winners ahead of him in Navas and Gonzalo Montiel.

Garcia Pimienta has used him in midfield at times this season, but the Olympic gold medallist is being watched closely. Real Madrid showed interest in him from last December, while Manchester United reportedly enquired about him in August.

Fabrizio Romano has now told Caught Offside that while there is interest in him, there have been no talks nor negotiations for Juanlu so far. Teams that are interested are scouting the young Spaniard.

Juanlu has a €20m release clause in his current deal, and that expires in 2026, making it little surprise that Los Nervionenses will try to renew his contract in the coming months. Sevilla will no doubt look to increase that clause too, to either ward off the interest or at least capitalise on it should any offers arrive next summer.