Fabrizio Romano explains why signing Jamal Musiala would be so difficult for Real Madrid

Germany international Jamal Musiala is arguably the most valuable player in German football alongside Florian Wirtz. Both aged 21, Real Madrid have been linked with huge moves for both, but Musiala may prove more difficult to bring in.

Wirtz is settled at Bayer Leverkusen, but it seems likely at some point they will let go of their superstar playmaker, however Bayern Munich will be loathe to lose Musiala. His contract is up in 2026 though, meaning that Bayern are on the clock when it comes to getting a deal over the line. They would be backed into a corner if they cannot get a new deal over the line before next summer.

However Fabrizio Romano has explained that the most likely outcome is that Musiala does commit his future to Bayern.

“No decision has been made, it’s a negotiation. Nothing has changed for now. Of course Bayern are confident, they want Musiala to stay and his contact is too important topic for the board, they simply can’t fail on this mission. Negotiations are ongoing, too early to say how it will finish,” he remarked on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

With Alphonso Davies looking set to leave the club on a free to join Real Madrid next summer, losing another of their top stars in the same fashion would certainly be a bitter pill to swallow for the Bavarian giants. From another perspective, Musiala may feel that he would become simply ‘another star’ amongst a Real Madrid galaxy, whereas Bayern will likely build their side around him.