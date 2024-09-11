Barcelona winger Raphinha turned down €100m offer from Saudi Arabia

While there was the usual deluge of rumours that have followed the 27-year-old for the last three transfer windows, at the very least in Raphinha’s mind, there was no doubt that he would be at Barcelona this season. No matter how much money he was offered.

The Brazilian was highlighted early on as a potential sale for Barcelona, as they looked to free up space in their salary limit, but as has been reported and now reaffirmed by Sport, his intention was always to remain in Catalonia. They say that Barcelona were willing to accept an offer of €100m for him from Saudi Arabia, who would have also offered the same amount to Raphinha over the course of a four-year deal.

Koundé returned to Barcelona from France by train. Via @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/j440Ycjizu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 11, 2024

Nevertheless, even if an offer had arrived from Saudi Arabia’s Premier League wing in Newcastle United, the former Leeds United star would not have listened to it. Newcastle were the most closely linked side to Raphinha, although Arsenal and Manchester United were also credited with fleeting interest.

Raphinha’s exit was seen by many as the necessary sale to make a move for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams this summer. The two players have different qualities, and clearly Williams is younger and yet to reach his peak, but Raphinha is demonstrating early on this season that in the right situation, there are few more productive than him at the moment. If he can maintain his current form, a sale will be quickly forgotten about.