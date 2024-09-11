Barcelona struggles at Montjuic continue as season-ticket rankings are released in Spain

Barcelona continue to struggle to bring fans back to see them, with their season-ticket figures at Montjuic improved but still lagging behind where the Blaugrana would like them to be.

The Catalan giants in theory have 27,500 seats destined for season-ticket holders in the 49,500 capacity Montjuic, and despite a 23% increase on last season, have still only managed to bring in 22,600. As per the figures provided by Sport, Barcelona rank 15th in Spain for season-ticket holder numbers, with four Segunda sides ahead of them in Deportivo La Coruna, Malaga, Real Zaragoza and Real Oviedo.

It will not go unnoticed by Espanyol fans that for a second successive season, they have outdone their neighbours, in this case by 3,400 fans. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid top the list, although Los Blancos’ figures are from last season. Athletic Club split the Seville-based duo, but Real Betis are by a distance the third-most populous stadium in terms of season-ticket holders.

Sporting Gijon are the only other Segunda side to rank ahead of La Liga teams, the tail of which is brought up by Getafe, Girona and Leganes, who have the lowest figures in the top division.

Barcelona‘s situation will likely change once they make the switch back to Camp Nou, scheduled for the end of the year, where previously they had 70,000 season-ticket holders. Nevertheless, it will remain a source of frustration for the skint Barcelona board, who will lament the loss of income from their time at Montjuic at a time when it is needed.