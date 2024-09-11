Barcelona star Raphinha sends brutal response after Instagram comment – ‘You’re ugly even with money’

Barcelona winger Raphinha has never been afraid of defending his corner, and while he might be enjoying a relaxing time during the international break, he could not resist firing back at some hateful comments on social media.

Left out of Dorival Junior’s Brazil squad as they sank against Paraguay, meanwhile Raphinha took advantage of his days off to head to the coast with his partner Natalia Rodrigues.

Some of the comments told Raphinha to ‘cut his hair’, but others were even more pointed, saying ‘what money doesn’t do, you won’t have to do more’, ‘the power of money’ or even ‘I’m not ugly, I just don’t have money’.

Me estoy descojonando de una manera con Raphinha jaodjqodjqjs Me levanto y lo primero que me encuentro en Instagram es este post y luego me metí a los comentarios para encontrarme con esto pic.twitter.com/W1rpRnnLR9 — Adam. (@gxldeadam) September 10, 2024

The 27-year-old did not take kindly to those comments, responding to several of these comments: ‘Do you see money in the photo? Do you know where I come from? Do you know where she comes from?’ Raphinha answered first. Others responses included ‘Not even with money would you have this’ and perhaps most cutting, ‘You’re ugly even with money’.

The Brazilian has started off the season in fine form, scoring his first hat-trick against Real Valladolid, and providing three assists in his first four games for the Blaugrana. Despite his reaction, Barcelona will no doubt be grateful that this is as worked up as he got during the international break, rather than crossing the Atlantic to play in the South-American qualifiers.