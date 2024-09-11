Barcelona prepared for offer for Spain international

Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza has been sufficiently impressive as to earn himself a Spain call-up at the start of the season, although the 25-year-old was not given his debut by Luis de la Fuente against Serbia or Switzerland. The Galician side are keen to tie up his future.

Mingueza has two years left on his Celta deal, and Relevo say that under no circumstances will he be allowed to leave on a free in two years time. Celta are looking to extend his deal, and if that cannot be achieved, then Mingueza will be sold next summer.

Breaking: Pablo Gavi is expected to do part of the training with the group starting from Thursday, marking a significant step in his recovery. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile it has not gone unnoticed that Barcelona still have 50% of his rights. With a €20m release clause in place, the Blaugrana could theoretically activate his clause for €10m. Celta will try to purchase those rights rather than Barcelona though, and are planning a €6m for them. Regardless of what happens with the rest of his rights, Celta will follow the above plan with his contract.

The defender-cum-midfielder has scored twice and assisted twice in the opening four games of the season for Celta, continuing his excellent form from last season. Mingueza has proven himself to be one of the most creative players in Spain over the last 12 months, and it would be no surprise if suitors came in for him if he keeps it up.