Barcelona fans will have to wait at least a month and a half to see Gavi back in action despite improvement

Barcelona starlet Gavi is in the home strait of his recovery after a brutal anterior cruciate ligament injury, exacerbated by damage to his meniscus in his knee. The injury occurred nearly ten months ago, with most diagnoses recommending around a year out.

The 20-year-old has been working hard on his recovery, and is set to return to training this Thursday with the group, after good results in his solo training. However Marca say that fans should not get ahead of themselves. All at Barcelona are keen to proceed with maximum caution, and will try to stick to the original timeline, although naturally his healing process will dictate matters.

There is also an understanding that Gavi will be desperate to get back on the pitch, and now may be feeling as if he is capable of doing so again. However the staff at the club warn that it is very unlikely that Gavi is seen for weeks, if not months, and it is much more likely that his first appearance back comes at the end of October or beginning of November.

Given Barcelona’s injury issues, the temptation to use Gavi once he is back in full training will only grow. Marc Bernal has suffered a similar injury, while there is no end in sight for Frenkie de Jong’s ankle issues. Fermin Lopez should be back before Gavi is, but many see Gavi perhaps occupying one of the two deeper roles Flick has been using so far, where their depth consists of Marc Casado, Eric Garcia and Pedri.