Atletico Madrid Valencia

Atletico Madrid could be without defender for Valencia clash as gruesome injury revealed

It’s been a rather injury-free start to the season for Atletico Madrid, who are currently well-placed in 3rd after the opening four matches. Diego Simeone’s side are big favourites to continue their unbeaten run this weekend when they host Valencia at the Metropolitano, although they could be without the services of Reinildo Mandava.

Reinildo started the victory over Athletic Club pre-international break, but during a match with Mozambique, he suffered a gruesome shin injury after collided with the post after making a goal-saving clearance.

As per Diario AS, Reinildo will be tested upon his return to Atleti, but for now, his availability against Valencia is in doubt.

Reinildo being unavailable would be a blow for Atletico Madrid, but not a major one. It could allow Clement Lenglet to make his debut, as he has yet to feature since joining from Barcelona during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Reinildo Mandava

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News